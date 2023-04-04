Institute under Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry talks employment of Karabakh war vets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. To assist in providing jobs for the participants of the second Karabakh war and their families, the Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan interviewed 22 candidates, Chairman of the Board of the Institute Mahir Humbatov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

"Of these candidates, Faig Gasimli, Parvin Idrisli, and Karim Hajiyev were provided with relevant jobs," he said.

