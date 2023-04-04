Newly appointed acting Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan - dossier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the assignment of temporary duties of the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan to Deputy Minister Sarvan Jafarov, Trend reports.

Sarvan Jafarov was born on October 28, 1985, and studied at secondary school number 178 in Baku. He received a bachelor's degree in political science from Baku State University, from which he graduated with honors.

In 2008-2010, he received a master's degree from Baku State University, majoring in National Security and Political Strategy. From 2009-2012, he worked as an adviser to the State Committee on Property Issues of Azerbaijan.

From 2012 through 2018, he worked as an assistant to the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In 2012-2015, he graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics with a degree in Master of Business Administration (MBA). In 2015-2017, within the “State Program on Education of Azerbaijan youth abroad”, he received a master's at the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), in Laxenburg, Austria.

Jafarov became a doctoral student in 2020 at the Research Institute of Agricultural Economics under the Ministry of Agriculture. From April 2018 through November 2019, he was an assistant to the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan. From November 2019 through March 2020, he held the position of adviser to the Minister, and then from March through July 2020, Jafarov worked as the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture. By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 30, 2020, he was appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Furthermore, the newly appointed acting Minister of Agriculture, who speaks English and Russian, is married and has three children.