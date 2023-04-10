Nar invested more than AZN 5 mln in social projects the past year

Nar reveals the amount of funds allocated to various important social projects in 2022. Thus, over the past year, the mobile operator invested more than AZN 5 million in various projects aimed at supporting people with physical disabilities, science and education, as well as national-spiritual heritage and patriotism.

“In 2022 Nar implemented more than 20 social projects. These projects directly brought a positive change in the lives of thousands of people. Besides, we have become the first mobile operator to join the UN Global Compact to contribute to internationally accepted sustainable development goals, which allows us to benefit from international experience in social initiatives. We intend to continue our support for socially vital projects this year as well," said Aziz Akhundov, head of Nar's Public Relations Department.

It is worth mentioning "Training School" and "Jestdili.az" which were among the projects implemented the past year. "Training School" project envisages various vocational trainings held towards the integration of speech and hearing impaired people into society and their financial independence.

"Jestdili.az" is an online dictionary created to support easier communication of hearing and speech impaired people. More than 5,000 words have been collected in the form of videos, photos and descriptive text in this dictionary, which provides users with the opportunity to benefit from wherever they are.

The above-named projects have been highly appreciated at the local and international level. Thus, the "Jestdili.az" project won the "NETTY 2022" national internet award, while the "Training School" project won the "Best Social Project" nomination at the "Eventiada IPRA Golden World Awards" (International Public Relations Association Golden World Award) competition in previous years. You can get detailed information about other social projects implemented by "Nar" here.

