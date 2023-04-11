FINCA Azerbaijan gets closer to customers in Sabirabad (PHOTO)

Constantly paying attention to increasing its service network to provide better access to financial services for rural entrepreneurs in the regions of Azerbaijan, the "FINCA Azerbaijan" Non-Bank Credit Organization (NBCO) officially presented its new branch for the use of the customers in Sabirabad district, which stands out with its agriculture potential, on April 7, 2023.

FINCA microfinance organization operates in different countries of the world, including Azerbaijan, and our goal is to increase access to finance. To achieve this, we work with farmers, small businesses, and farm owners. The opening of the Sabirabad branch will help us to provide better service to our customers by establishing a better connection with local business owners," said Timothy Tarrant, FINCA Azerbaijan's CEO, in his opening speech, welcoming the participants of the event.

Aynur Aliyeva, a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), and Nasir Mirzaliyev, Deputy Head of the Executive Power of Sabirabad district, who participated in the event, marked that the opening of the new branch of FINCA Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of microfinance services in the Sabirabad region, which has a wide economic potential, and help to achieve better citizen satisfaction.

Adhering to the tradition, FINCA Azerbaijan invited several clients of the Sabirabad region to the opening event and valued them with presents.

The new Sabirabad branch of "FINCA Azerbaijan" is located at 47 H. Aliyev Avenue, Sabirabad city and provides services from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00.

About FINCA Azerbaijan

FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 16 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 2.8 million clients in five continents.

