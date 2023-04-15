21st season of “Brain Ring” continues with the support of “Nar”

The 21st season of the “Brain Ring” contest, held with the support of “Nar”, has started. Thus, the contest joined by 20 teams representing 9 regions and 7 universities will be aired on Ictimai TV every Sunday at 18:20.

According to the new competition rules to be applied from this season, the winners of the week will compete each other in the final match of the month. In general, the winners of the month will be able to strive for “Nar” cup. At the end of the year, the winners of the "Bilik" cup and the "Nar" cup, that is, 2 teams, will compete for the title of Azerbaijan champion.

Notably, with the aim to foster the intellectual development of the country, “Nar” has been sponsoring the competition “Brain Ring” for 11 years. For more information about the social projects supported by the mobile operator, please visit nar.az.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, “Nar” delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.