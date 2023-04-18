EU, Council of Europe implementing number of projects in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Four country and three regional projects will be implemented in Azerbaijan within the framework of the third phase of the Partnership for Good Governance (PGGIII) program for 2023-2027, Head of the Council of Europe (CoE) Office in Baku Petr Sich said at the presentation dedicated to the third phase’s launch, Trend reports.

Sich noted that these projects will be aimed at supporting the judiciary system, the fight against economic crimes, and the promotion of gender equality.

"One of our goals is to promote gender equality, and in particular, we’ll strive to include women in the implementation of our projects in Azerbaijan," the CoE representative further said.

According to him, the Council of Europe has started cooperation with Azerbaijani universities, namely with the Faculty of Law of Baku State University, and "round tables" are already being held with students of this faculty.

The Partnership for Good Governance is a joint initiative of the European Union and the Council of Europe in the Eastern Partnership region.

This program supports the countries of the Eastern Partnership in bringing their legislation and practices closer to European standards in the field of human rights, the rule of law and democracy.