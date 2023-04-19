New Nar Center inagurated in Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

As of April 18, Nar customers get superior customer experience at the renovated Nar Center located at Tabriz Street 1, Nakhchivan City. The center not only offers various services such as selling, restoring, and duplicating numbers but also sells mobile phones, devices, and accessories.

Along with this renovated store, Nar customers benefit from one of the largest mobile networks in the territory of the Nakhchivan AR. Thus, Nar customers are able to use high-speed and uninterrupted mobile communication services in Ordubad, Shahbuz, Julfa, Sadarak, Babek, and Kangarli districts.

Underlining the mobile operator’s strong focus on the regions, Nar's CEO Gunnar Pahnke said: "In addition to providing excellent customer experience to our customers in Nakhchivan, we are making large-scale investments in Nakhchivan AR. Nar has already launched one of the largest mobile networks in the city of Nakhchivan and in the regions of the Autonomous Republic. Moreover, Nakhchivan residents continue to get support within the framework of our social projects. We are very pleased with the positive feedback about our activities here and it encourages us to serve our customers even better."

In line with the best customer service strategy, Nar plans to renovate 17 stores across the country by the end of the year and provide excellent service to all visitors. For more information about Nar Centers and stores’ addresses and services, please visit nar.az/map.

Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.