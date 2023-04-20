1GB gift from "Nar" to everyone during Ramadan!

“Nar” congratulates our nation on Ramadan and is pleased to offer 1GB of internet data to its subscribers as a gift during this holiday season. With the "Share the joy of Ramadan with a friend" campaign, Nar subscribers can send free 1GB internet data to their loved ones.

To send a gift, simply send your friend's number by SMS to 760 or dial *760#nömrə#YES. The donated internet data is valid for 5 days. Please note that each subscriber can send one gift during the campaign period, but there is no limit to the number of gifts that can be purchased.

