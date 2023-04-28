Azerbaijan opens criminal case, following mine explosion in Terter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The district prosecutor's office has received information about a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Terter, Trend reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that 3 people died as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion in the area.

On this fact, the prosecutor's office of the Terter region initiated a criminal case under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

Additional information will be provided.