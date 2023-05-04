"Nar" is the official partner of "Baku Open 2023" Chess tournament

"Nar" is the official communication partner of the "Baku Open 2023" international chess tournament organized on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. The tournament, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation will be attended by more than 600 chess players. The sports event will take place on May 3-12 at the Baku Crystal Hall.

The tournament with a total prize pool of 55,000 US dollars will be played with the Swiss system for 9 rounds in 3 categories. Entry is free for chess fans who want to watch the games.

“Nar” supports "Baku Open 2023" Chess tournament under the educational direction of company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. The mobile operator implements a number of sustainable projects within the CSR strategy. Click here to get more information about “Nar”s social projects.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy providing excellent service at an affordable price.