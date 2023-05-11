Deadlines for completion of Azerbaijan's Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The construction of Azerbaijan's Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway is planned to be completed by the end of 2025, Director of the Hydrotransproject Research Center, Deputy Chairman of Evroskom OJSC Natig Aliyev said at the public hearing dedicated to the reconstruction of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, Trend reports.

"Tree transplanting and other works take time, but we will try to complete the construction of the road by the end of 2025," he said

The reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, which is the shortest road connecting Azerbaijan's capital Baku with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oghuz, Sheki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan districts, is underway.

As a result of the reconstruction, the length of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road will be reduced by 9.7 km and will amount to 76.8 km. The existing 2-lane road will be widened and will consist of 4 lanes. The first 14-kilometer section is considered geologically and hydro-geologically more complicated and most prone to landslides. For this reason, measures are being taken against landslides.

In this regard, the construction of pile retaining walls, drainage systems with a total length of 4 km and other engineering work also continues on eight sections of the road.