Hungary to erect monument to Azerbaijani writer Nizami Ganjavi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A monument to Azerbaijani writer Nizami Ganjavi will be erected in Hungary, Deputy Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly Sandor Lezsak said at a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

He particularly noted the development of cultural ties between Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Milli Majlis (Parliament) holds a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of 4 international organizations.