Nar participated in the Jalilabad Festival! (PHOTO)

Nar, the mobile operator that places a strong emphasis on the regions of Azerbaijan, actively participated in the Jalilabad Festival. Beyond providing entertainment, Nar also presented visitors with the opportunity to purchase mobile numbers and access customer services at their exclusive Nar tent.

The captivating 360-degree video footage captured at the Nar tent generated significant interest among visitors. Those who obtained a number from Nar, or had the Nar+ application installed on their mobile devices, or correctly answered questions related to Nar were rewarded with valuable gifts.

It is worth noting that Nar pays special attention to the regions of Azerbaijan through its implemented projects. In the regions of Azerbaijan Nar provides superior services at its new concept shops, expands educational opportunities through scholarship and training programs, and delivers high-speed internet access to the regions.

Nar provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Over the past 4 years, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score. Remaining committed to its customer-centric strategy, the mobile operator offers superior services at affordable prices.