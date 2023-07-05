Nar invites the youth to improve their public speaking skills

"Nar" invites youngsters to the speech championship "Tell a story in your mother tongue" organized jointly with "Diction Academy" and "ASAN Volunteers" on the occasion of the 1st of August - Azerbaijani Alphabet and Mother Language Day. The championship to be held for the third time, aims to provide a platform for young people to demonstrate their public speaking skills and express themselves in their mother tongue.

The speech championship "Tell a story in your mother tongue" carried out with the support of the mobile operator consists of 3 rounds and a final stage. The contest will last for three months. During the period, the participants will take comprehensive speech training and have the opportunity to develop their communication skills. The winners of the championship will be announced at the event on August 1 and awarded with valuable gifts.

Believing in the power of language as a bridge between generations and a means of cultural expression, Nar actively contributes to the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijani culture by supporting projects aimed at the development of our native language, while enabling the youth to excel in communication and self-expression. For detailed information about the CSR projects implemented by the mobile operator, please visit us at nar.az/projects.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy, providing best-in-class service at an affordable price.