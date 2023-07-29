Azerbaijan to host FIDE World Cup at highest level - minister of youth and sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijan will host the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup at the highest level, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming FIDE event in Baku, Gayibov highlighted the special attention given by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the development of chess in the country. He pointed out that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted several sports events and is known for its chess champions.

"We regularly hold World Chess Championships, and we have chess champions," the minister noted. "I'm confident that this event, like others, will be held in Azerbaijan at the highest level."

The FIDE World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 25 and will see the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijan will be well-represented with a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

Excitingly, the top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

Chess enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action as the FIDE World Cup 2023 games will be broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English languages.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million and will be hosted at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku, adding to the grandeur of the event.