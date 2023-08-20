We thank President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to return to Lachin, says resident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. We thank President Ilham Aliyev for giving us the opportunity to return to Lachin, Rafiga Guliyeva, a resident of Lachin, told Trend.

There was no limit to her joy when she heard the news of Lachin's liberation. Now she is returning to her native land with a sense of joy.

"May Allah have mercy on our shehids and give health to our veterans," she added.

According to the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev the return of previously internally displaced persons to the liberated Lachin continues. Residents of Lachin, which has become more beautiful and improved, thanked the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation, heroic soldiers and officers.

Thus, 234 families (904 people) will be provided permanent residence in Lachin town.