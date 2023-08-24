Nar won Stevie award

Nar won "Stevie® International Business Awards." The award was granted to Nar in the category of ‘Achievement in Customer Satisfaction’ due to its successes in the provision of customer service over the past 2 years.

Independent judges were presented with a comprehensive report on the significant initiatives undertaken by Nar to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction. The company's customer services, provided even at a distance, received special recognition from international judges in the competitive Azerbaijani market, specifically highlighting its leadership in the Net Promoter Score

Stevie® Awards were established in the United States in 2002, recognizing and evaluating the achievements of companies and individuals in the global business arena, acknowledging them as successful examples. It's worth noting that Nar was awarded this prize for the second time in a row.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.