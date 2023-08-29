Azerbaijani military holds expert talks with Germany on military medicine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. In accordance with the program of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany, servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army took part in discussions on "Expert talks in the field of medicine" held in Germany, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of interest took place in the course of the visit, aimed at the mutual exchange of experience and study of advanced methods in the field of military medicine.

Earlier on August 25, in accordance with the Annual Action Plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a familiarization visit to the military unit of the Air Force was organized for military attachés of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan.

The representatives of the military attachés apparatus of 22 states were given a briefing about the military unit, videos overviewing the implementation of UAVs during the Patriotic War were shown then their questions were answered.

As part of the visit, the guests were shown some unmanned aerial vehicles that are in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army and were informed about their tactical and technical characteristics.