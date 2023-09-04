Demining process in Azerbaijan's liberated lands rapidly continues - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Demining process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories rapidly continues, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said at a presentation of a locally produced mine clearing vehicle, Trend reports.

"For the past two years, we have been procuring demining equipment from abroad, but now the same equipment is being produced in Azerbaijan, which is very pleasing," he added.

The mine clearing vehicle called "Revival P," produced by the "Improtex" group of companies, was donated by entrepreneurs to the Karabakh Revival Foundation.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in August this year in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, 972 antipersonnel, 1,020 anti-tank mines and 1,121 unexploded ordnances were discovered and neutralized.

An area of 5,264.14 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance last month.