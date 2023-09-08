Nar awards the highest scorers of university entrance exams (PHOTO)

Nar has presented valuable gifts to the first ten applicants who scored the highest points at the entrance exams to higher education institutions in the 2022-2023 academic year. Thus, each student received a gold number from Nar, with a balance of 700 AZN and modern smartphones. The event took place with the media support of the Modern.az Information Agency.

Well-known state and media representatives who participated in the award ceremony congratulated the highest scorers of the year and wished them success. Aziz Akhundov, the head of Public Relations Department at Nar, also wished them success in their future studies and careers. "You have become an example for future applicants with this high score achieved through great perseverance and hard work. I believe that you will be an example to your fellow students with your knowledge and achieve even greater success in your university studies", he noted.

Nar has been organizing an award ceremony for seven years, bringing together applicants with the highest scores to further motivate them in their academic journey. The strategic focus on education as part of its corporate social responsibility policy underscores Nar's commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact on both individuals and the wider community. Detailed information about the projects implemented by the mobile operator is available at nar.az/projects.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.