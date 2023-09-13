AccessBank in Agjabedi! (PHOTO)

AccessBank continues to expand its branch network. The bank has introduced its 32nd branch in the city of Agjabedi. The new branch is located in the city center at 17 Gazi Aslanov Street.

The branch offers customers cash and settlement operations, the option to open deposits, various types of loans, plastic cards, money transfers, currency exchange, and other banking services.

AccessBank has launched a project to renovate and expand its branch network. Initially, the Binagadi, Mardakan, Lenkoran, and Bakikhanov branches were reconstructed, and new branches were opened in Shamkir, Nakhchivan, Gabala and Tovuz.

AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market and has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 32 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and 18 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs.

AccessBank CJSC provides its services under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's headquarters are located in Baku city, Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 3.