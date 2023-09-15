Nar aids schools in Fuzuli and Tartar on “Knowledge Day” (PHOTO)

Nar visited Fuzuli and Tartar to congratulate the children who start to go to school on the occasion of "Knowledge Day". The mobile operator presented all the first graders of 6 schools with necessary supplies for the new school year, including school bags.

Nar has been supporting the first steps to school life of children in the regions of Azerbaijan within the framework of corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy for several years. Other projects implemented by Nar in the direction of CSR is available at nar.az/projects.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.