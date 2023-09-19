Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Vehicle of State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on landmine

Society Materials 19 September 2023 08:39 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Today, at about 4 o'clock in the morning, on the 58th kilometer of the new Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, a Howo truck belonging to the Azerbaijan State Highway Agency (AAYDA) working on this road was blown up by an anti-tank mine, Trend reports with reference to the agency,

It is reported that two agency employees - Samir Sadikhov, born November 21, 1970, and Farhad Guliyev, born May 2, 1965, died as a result.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting a corresponding investigation.

