Mine explosion kills resident of Azerbaijan's Tartar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A resident of Azerbaijan's Tartar district has died following a mine explosion, the Interior Ministry's press service told Trend.

On October 6, at about 17:00 (GMT +4), Yaguar Hadiyev, born in 1989, a resident of the Tartar district's Hasangaya village, died as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion in Chayli village in the same district.

The facts are under investigation.

A total of 315 people became victims of mine terror in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] between November 10, 2020, and September 19, 2023.

Of them, 62 people (civilian: 49; military: 13) were killed and 253 (civilian: 101; military: 152) were injured.