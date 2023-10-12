Huawei contributes to ICT talents development in Azerbaijan

Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan has held Seeds for the Future Closing Ceremony in Baku.

Speaking at the ceremony General Manager of Huawei Azerbaijan David Xu noted that Huawei is pleased to support Azerbaijan to enhance the quality and availability of education in innovative and digital skills, bring digital world to Azerbaijani people, providing the access of the latest digital technology to every young person with the most comprehensive way.

General Manager of Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan LLC, David Xu.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan Chi Ma added that Huawei has actively participated in the digital reform process in Azerbaijan, and has continued to provide high-quality products and technological services to Azerbaijan people.

the Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan, Mr. Chi Ma

Seeds for the Future program is to built around four core values: Innovation, Digitalization, Sustainability and Entrepreneurship.

During the whole process, strong support from The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) was received.

Thus, Inara Valiyeva, Acting Chairperson of Innovation and Digital Development Agency noted that we’re facing a very good times of Azerbaijan, with not only geopolitical changes but also economic growth, especially in ICT.

Acting Chairperson of Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Mrs. Inara Valiyeva

MD, International Business Development at IDDA of Azerbaijan, Mr. Loukas Tzitzis

Seeds for the Future, which was first launched in Thailand in 2008, while in Azerbaijan in 2016, is Huawei’s corporate-level CSR flagship program with the longest and highest investment. By the end of 2022 totally 76 students from Azerbaijan had completed the program.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov mentioned that for the first time in Azerbaijan Huawei established ICT academy at Baku Higher Oil School, the opening ceremony of which will be held soon.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School, Mr. Elmar Gasimov

“There is competition in the world in the training of qualified talents and the creation of the necessary ecosystem for technological development. To achieve this goal, many countries have developed their strategies. Azerbaijan has socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026,” said rector of Azerbaijani Technological University Yashar Omarov.

Rector of Azerbaijani Technological University, Mr. Yashar Omarov.

In 2023, 5 students were invited to participate in the Seeds for the Future training program in Doha and Dubai for two weeks. Azerbaijan seeds were qualified as one of the top teams of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia region, Azerbaijan Team has been given the chance to apply for further business development trainings and the opportunity to compete for US$100,000 startup fund to in the Tech4Good Global Competition 2023 in China. This will inspire more innovative solutions to achieve business success and enable the power of youth innovation to truly reach more people and drive sustainable development in local community.

“Regardless which university these students’ are from, they all represent Azerbaijan. In the future they might come up with an idea that would become a partnering company of Huawei,” concluded Abzatdin Adamov, Dean of School of IT and Engineering of ADA University.

Dean of School of IT and Engineering of ADA University, Abzatdin Adamov