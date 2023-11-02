Azercell forges strategic partnership with global telecom giant (PHOTO)

Azercell is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with e& international, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) growing a portfolio of world-class modern digital telcos across 16 countries.

This landmark collaboration is set to further strengthen Azercell’s position as a leading telecom provider, bringing new services and wider communication opportunities to the company’s customers.

The partnership agreement signed in Dubai on October 30, 2023, will be a new chapter in the cooperation between the two telecommunications companies. The signing ceremony was attended by Azercell President Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of e& international Mikhail Gerchuk, as well as other executives from both companies.

This strategic alliance with e& international aims to provide Azercell subscribers with broad advantages, including advanced technological solutions within the framework of innovative cooperation, as well as a more diverse portfolio of services, and wider connectivity opportunities outside Azerbaijan.

Azercell's extensive experience and local expertise, coupled with e& international's global reach and advanced technology, are set to further strengthen the telecommunications landscape in the country.

Joining the e&’s partner network programme will provide a national leading mobile operator with a unique access to best practices, as well as innovative technologies and solutions.

The partnership Agreement defines the framework for interaction and exchange of experience between the two organizations. Under the terms of the contract, e& will provide Azercell with support in managing the commercial and operational activities of the company, in working with the supply system and wholesale trade, as well as in expanding the roaming capabilities of the operator.

During the signing ceremony, CEO of Azercell, Zarina Zeynalova, stated: "We are delighted to join forces with e& International, a global leader that develops an extensive network of modern digital telco companies. This cooperation aligns perfectly with our commitment to Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives in delivering cutting-edge solutions and superior customer experience. We look forward to this journey and firmly believe that this partnership will be highly beneficial for both organisations."

Mr. Mikhail Gerchuk, CEO of e& international, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Azercell into our partner networks programme that was created to support independent telecom operators to manage challenges related to conducting business in a competitive environment, recruiting top talent, and managing high operating costs among others. By working together, we can launch a valuable and successful partnership that will help Azercell to further grow revenue and streamline operations while reducing costs and driving faster growth.”

The partnership agreement signed between Azercell and e& international reflects a commitment of the country's leading mobile operator to continuously improve and provide its subscribers with innovative solutions and the best telecommunications services.

About Azercell

Azercell is the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan and a pioneering telecommunications company known for its commitment to technological innovation and customer service excellence. Azercell has been serving the people of Azerbaijan for more than 25 years, providing cutting-edge services and connecting people across the nation. The company's strategic purpose is Easing Connectivity Empowering Lives, with an aim to empower individuals, businesses, and communities by delivering the best communication and digital experiences. Azercell's dedication to providing high-quality services and innovative solutions has made it the telecom provider of choice for almost five million customers in Azerbaijan.

To learn more about e& international, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/about-us.html

About e& international

e& international is responsible for growing a vast network of modern, world-class digital telcos.

The company operates in 16 countries and strive to be a leader in customer experience by providing the customers with the best connectivity, the most inclusive financial services, the richest entertainment, and seamless business transformation.

With a growth mindset, e& is accelerating the development of an exceptional customer experience, building leading digital capabilities and seizing opportunities to expand in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe through acquisitions and strategic partnerships.

To learn more about e& international, please visit: https://eand.com/en/international-telecoms.jsp