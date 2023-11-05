Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Citizen injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar had his foot amputated

Society Materials 5 November 2023 14:46 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Mine Action (ANAMA) has disclosed further information on a mine explosion in Tartar district, Trend reports.

On November 5, in the direction of the village of Tepekend of Tartar district, a mine incident occurred in an area that had not been cleared of mines.

As a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine, a resident of the village of Seyidimli, Terter region, Asif Huseynov was injured.

As a result of his injuries, his right foot was amputated.

ANAMA once again calls on citizens not to enter dangerous areas, behave responsibly and follow the necessary rules.

