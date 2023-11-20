Morocco takes steps to address family straits affecting women - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The state has taken a practical step to solve many problems of women in families in Morocco since 2023, Moroccan Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family Aawatif Hayar said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference in Baku on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment".

"As of 2022, up to 18 million women have received multiple benefits. Consequently, almost 18 million families have taken advantage of this opportunity," the minister emphasized.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel