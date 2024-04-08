Up to ten thousand people register for Baku Marathon 2024 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is organizing the Baku Marathon 2024, which will take place on May 5, Trend reports.

Registration for participation in the Baku Marathon, which will be held for the seventh time, started on March 1.

Up to 10,000 individuals have already registered to compete in the marathon, which begins a month later. Registration will be available until April 25 at registration locations in Baku's retail malls (28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, and Deniz Mall) and online at www.marathon.az.

Foreigners who live and work in Azerbaijan have entered the tournament alongside Azerbaijani citizens. Participants originate from Germany, China, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Canada, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and other countries.

This year, many famous personalities, artists, and sports figures will also join the Baku Marathon as honorary participants.

Overall, the Baku Marathon, which has been conducted since 2016, is renowned for its memorable moments and statistics. Over 94,000 people participated in the last six marathons. Natalia Simonovich (2023, 01:15:41) and Rinas Ahmadiyev (2022, 01:04:04) are the fastest female and male runners in the Baku Marathon, respectively.

Every season, tens of thousands of people participate and walk the 21-kilometer course. The Baku Marathon has so far seen almost 2.3 billion steps taken.



Meanwhile, this year's training sessions for registered event participants take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Marathon route:

State Flag Square - Primorsky Boulevard - Baku International Marine Station - Neftchilar Avenue - Baku Boulevard of the White City - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku Boulevard of the White City, 8 November Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeir Hajibeyli Streets, Uzeir Hajibeyli Street - Javanshir Bridge - Neftchilar Avenue, Bail Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace), Primorsky Boulevard (behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

There will be two categories for awards. Participants who placed first in the men's and women's divisions will earn 3000 manat apiece, second place - 2000 manat, and third place - 1000 manat and presents, as well as medals and certificates.

All marathon runners and volunteers who help with the race's organization will receive certificates.

Azercell Telecom is the exclusive partner of Baku Marathon 2024. The marathon will be organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, "Skechers" company, the Seaside Boulevard Department, and the Public Association "Regional Development" (OERD). The project is implemented by the Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

More information about registration and training can be obtained from the Baku Marathon organizing group:

(012) 310 13 31

facebook.com/bakumarathon

instagram.com/bakumarathon

www.marathon.az

