Azerbaijan's national education system needs to embrace innovations - minister (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Azerbaijani national education system should embrace innovations, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said during the “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” conference, Trend reports.

He highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan's transition to green energy and the hosting of COP29.

"As it induces distinct behavioral shifts in both economic and daily activities, I believe we can address this through education.

The foremost requirement is an educated citizen's perspective on the matter. Secondly, it involves skills, which are also intertwined with education. The lack of proficiency is associated with skills, evident in vocational as well as higher education. The third aspect, however, pertains more to science and innovation," he added.

To note, in the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World", a conference on "Education in the Green Growth Agenda" was held under the joint organization of the Ministry of Science and Education and the State Agency for Vocational Education of Azerbaijan. Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, as well as other officials and deputies, took part in the conference.

