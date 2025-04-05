Another group of ex-IDPs gets keys to native Sugovushan village homes in Azerbaijan.......

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, April 5.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to native lands has reached Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district of Azerbaijan, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

According to the service, 53 households, comprising a total of 174 individuals, who returned to the Sugovushan locality at this stage, have been handed the keys to their apartments.

The families who returned to Sugovushan were provided with apartments in new private residential houses. The ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, as well as the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Sabuhi Gahramanov, wished the former internally displaced persons, who returned to their lands, a happy and prosperous life.

It was also communicated to the residents that all conditions have been created to ensure employment opportunities. Roads, electricity, communication lines, and water supply have been established in Sugovushan. The village is also provided with gas supply. Additionally, major repairs have been carried out on the building of a secondary school with 144 student places, which was in an emergency condition. Furthermore, after reconstruction, the small hydropower plants "Sugovushan-1" and "Sugovushan-2" with a total capacity of 7.8 megawatts were commissioned.

The first resettlement process in the village of Sugovushan involved 20 families. As part of the resettlement, a census was conducted in the village, covering 180 families (591 people). The resettlement process will continue in phases.

To recall, during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, successfully continued Operation "Iron Fist" and, on October 3, liberated the villages of Sugovushan and Talish, which have significant strategic importance on the Northern Front. After the liberation, large-scale construction works were carried out in the village.