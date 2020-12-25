Azerbaijan announces living wage per capita for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.25

Trend:

The amount of living wage per capita in Azerbaijan has been announced for the next year, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in a bill of the law ‘On living wage in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021’, considered at the parliament’s meeting held on Dec.25.

According to the forecast, the living wage will make up 196 manat ($115.3) in the country.

For the able-bodied population, the amount will be 207 manat ($121.7), for pensioners - 162 manat ($95.3), and for children - 175 manat ($102.9). On average, these indicators are 6 manat ($3.5) or 3.1 percent more than in 2020.

The law will come into force on January 1, 2021.

Following discussions the issue was put up on a vote and adopted in the first reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.25)