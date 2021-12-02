Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The opening of the Zangazur corridor, the transport infrastructure under construction and the creation of Alat small economic zone (SEZ) will contribute to transformation of Azerbaijan into a logistics hub between the countries of Central and South Asia and Europe, Analyst of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (CAERC) Amina Bayramova told Trend.

According to Bayramova, the importance of Karabakh as a logistics center will reduce the costs of supply chains, attract investment, create new jobs, and ensure economic growth.

"Also, this will contribute to the creation of additional production facilities for the export of goods and the integration of Azerbaijan into the world market," she said.

The expert also stressed that the construction of the Horadiz-Agbend and Barda-Aghdam railway lines, their integration into the existing railway network in Azerbaijan, will increase the logistical importance of Karabakh for the region as a whole.

In addition, Bayramova said the Lachin airport will become the highest located in Azerbaijan, and the process of its construction will be one of the most difficult in the world.

Moreiver, expert noted that the construction of the Horadiz-Jebrail-Zangilan-Agbend highway (a section of the Zangazur corridor), the Victory Road with a length of almost 102 kilometers, the Kalbajar-Lachin highways (72.3 kilometers), Fuzuli-Hadrut (13 kilometers) and Barda- Aghdam (45 kilometers) will expand transport links in the region.

