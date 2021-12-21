Azerbaijan discloses foreign trade turnover in 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 32.85 percent, or $7.5 billion from January through November 2021 compared to the same period of last year from $22.7 billion to $30.2 billion, Trend reports citing a report from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

According to the State Customs Committee, $19.8 billion in the structure of foreign trade turnover accounted for export, which is by $4.6 billion (48.4 percent) more than from January through November 2020.

The share of export in foreign trade turnover reached 65.54 percent compared to 57.42 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's import volume increased on an annualized basis by $724.3 million or 7.5 percent from $9.7 billion to $10.4 billion from January through November 2021.

The share of import in foreign trade turnover reached 34.46 percent compared to 42.58 percent from January through November 2021.

As a result, while remaining positive, the foreign trade balance increased on an annualized basis by $6.01 billion or 178 percent to $9.4 billion from January through November 2021 compared to $3.4 billion from January through November 2020.

