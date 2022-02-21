Azerbaijan to issue short-term, medium-term, long-term government securities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan provides for the issue of short-term, medium-term and long-term government securities, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the order of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to take the necessary measures to issue short-term, medium-term and long-term government securities in accordance with the level of inflation.