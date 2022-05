BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021" is being discussed at the meeting of the Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising Committee of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis), on May 25, Trend reports.

MPs, representatives of the Finance Ministry and Chamber of Accounts are taking part in the meeting.

Committee Chairman Tahir Mirkishili informed the meeting participants about the draft law.