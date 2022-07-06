Iran and Azerbaijan implement joint projects in field of electricity - Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Iran and Azerbaijan are implementing joint projects in the water and electricity sectors, Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian told reporters at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the minister, within the framework of his visit, there will be held discussions on the projects of Khudafarin and Gyz Galasy hydroelectric facilities and hydroelectric power stations. It is also planned to sign a document on cooperation between the two countries.

Mehrabian added that negotiations will be held in various areas, including renewable energy sources, connecting the power grids of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia and other areas of mutual interest.

The minister said that one of the priorities of the current Iranian government is the development of relations with neighboring countries. Azerbaijan is one of Iran's good neighbors, and numerous meetings between the officials of the two countries show that both sides have a serious will for the comprehensive development of cooperation, he added.