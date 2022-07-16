Azerbaijan boosts industrial zone production – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan boosted industrial zone production by 53 percent in the first half of 2022, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, dedicated to the results of six months of 2022 on July 15, Trend reports.

"Despite the negative global economic trends, Azerbaijan recorded significant economic growth in the first half of 2022. Thus, among the priority sectors of the non-oil industry, value added in the non-oil and gas industry increased by 11 percent, in the transport sector – by 27 percent, in tourism and public – by 86 percent, and in the information and communications sector – by 14 percent. The industrial zones' contribution to industrialization processes is growing as well. In the reporting period, production in industrial zones increased by 53 percent, while exports – by two times compared to the same period of 2021," Jabbarov said.