Azerbaijan to provide almost quarter of Bulgaria's gas demand - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan expects to supply 19 percent of Bulgaria's gas demand by the end of 2022, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“In Romania, we discussed the development of bilateral energy cooperation with Rossen Hristov, Bulgarian Energy Minister. By the end of the year, 19 percent of Bulgaria’s gas demand will be supplied by Azerbaijan,” the publication said.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov, speaking at Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG), said that establishing gas supplies from partners such as Azerbaijan is a top priority for Bulgaria.