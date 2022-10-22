Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 22 October 2022 13:36 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

October 10

1.7

October 17

1.7

October 11

1.7

October 18

1.7

October 12

1.7

October 19

1.7

October 13

1.7

October 20

1.7

October 14

1.7

October 21

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0051 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0125 manat and amounted to 1.6655 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

October 10

1.6559

October 17

1.6555

October 11

1.6453

October 18

1.6763

October 12

1.6513

October 19

1.6727

October 13

1.6496

October 20

1.6625

October 14

1.6629

October 21

1.6606

Average weekly

1.6530

Average weekly

1.6655

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0008 manat and totaled 0.0274 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

October 10

0.0277

October 17

0.0271

October 11

0.0268

October 18

0.0274

October 12

0.0260

October 19

0.0275

October 13

0.0261

October 20

0.0275

October 14

0.0265

October 21

0.0276

Average weekly

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0274

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate remained unchanged.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

October 10

0.0915

October 17

0.0915

October 11

0.0915

October 18

0.0915

October 12

0.0915

October 19

0.0915

October 13

0.0915

October 20

0.0915

October 14

0.0916

October 21

0.0914

Average weekly

0.0915

Average weekly

0.0915
