Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate October 10 1.7 October 17 1.7 October 11 1.7 October 18 1.7 October 12 1.7 October 19 1.7 October 13 1.7 October 20 1.7 October 14 1.7 October 21 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0051 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0125 manat and amounted to 1.6655 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate October 10 1.6559 October 17 1.6555 October 11 1.6453 October 18 1.6763 October 12 1.6513 October 19 1.6727 October 13 1.6496 October 20 1.6625 October 14 1.6629 October 21 1.6606 Average weekly 1.6530 Average weekly 1.6655

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0008 manat and totaled 0.0274 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate October 10 0.0277 October 17 0.0271 October 11 0.0268 October 18 0.0274 October 12 0.0260 October 19 0.0275 October 13 0.0261 October 20 0.0275 October 14 0.0265 October 21 0.0276 Average weekly 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0274

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate remained unchanged.