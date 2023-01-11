Cost of products manufactured by residents of Azerbaijan's industrial zones up - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Residents of the industrial zones of Azerbaijan sold products worth 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion), of which one billion manat ($590 million) fell to the share of exports, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the total sales figure increased by 20.6 percent, and the share of exports - by 10.1 percent compared to 2021.

So far, 116 entities have obtained the status of a resident in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, of which 65 have already started operating, he noted.

Besides, according to the minister, more than 10,400 jobs have been created in the industrial zones, and in addition to the existing projects, 460 million manat ($270.6 million) is expected to be invested to create another 4,200 new jobs.

To date, residents of the industrial zones of Azerbaijan have invested nearly seven billion manat ($4.1 billion) in production.