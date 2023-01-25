Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Working Group on division of Caspian seabed holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. A regular meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Working Group on the division of the Caspian seabed took place in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat on January 24-25, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Border and Caspian Sea Issues Khalaf Khalafov led the Azerbaijani delegation, while the Turkmen delegation was led by Director of the Caspian Sea Institute, Special Representative of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea issues Murat Atajanov.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

During the meeting of the Joint Working Group, the sides discussed provisions of the draft Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the continued division of the Caspian seabed.

The previous meeting of the Working Group was held on September 12-13, 2022 in Baku, where the officials agreed to continue the negotiation process on the division of the Caspian seabed.