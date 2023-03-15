Panel session under the title of "Effects of the new order. Is the politicalized energy supply crisis a harbinger of change?” was held within the 26th Eurasian Economic Summit

Zamina Aliyeva, Adviser to the Minister of Energy, also spoke at the panel session under the title of "Effects of the new order. Is the politicalized energy supply crisis a harbinger of change?” within the 26th Eurasian Economic Summit, organized by Marmara Group Foundation for Strategic and Social Research in Istanbul.

In the speech, the lack of energy in the connection of energy and geopolitics, disruptions in the energy supply system, volatility in prices, redrawing of the map of oil and gas flows were noted as indicators of the new energy order. It was noted that the priority issue in such an energy order is energy security. An end to dependence on oil and gas resources and their suppliers, attempts to compensate for the supply gap by reducing the demand for gas do not guarantee sustainable energy security. Therefore, when increasing investments in green energy projects, it is necessary to consider the solution to the investment gap in the oil and gas sector. It was emphasized that dependence on a single source is risky, therefore, the combined development of the use of natural gas and renewable energy can be a guarantee of insurance against unforeseen risks.

It was noted that today Azerbaijan is a country that diversifies Europe's energy supply: “Azerbaijan has successfully fulfilled its short-term mission in a critical period thanks to the Southern Gas Corridor, which is the achievement of the energy union with Türkiye. Up to now, about 43 bcm of gas has been supplied to Turkey and Europe through TANAP and TAP.

It was noted that in the future, our country plans to supply Europe with green energy and green hydrogen with renewable energy projects with a total capacity of more than 25 GW jointly implemented with foreign investors. For this purpose, the main projects on the agenda were discussed and it was emphasized that they are another confirmation of the successful energy policy of Azerbaijan, which contributes to the energy and environmental safety of its partners.