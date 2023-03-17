Azerbaijani PM talks work carried out on liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The connection of Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions to a single energy network has been ensured, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion in the Azerbaijani Parliament of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in 2022, Trend reports.

Furthermore, as many as 11 hydroelectric power plants were built on the liberated lands.

He noted that work on the design and construction of 19 highways with a total length of 2,241 kilometers on the liberated territories, as well as on the construction of the Lachin International Airport, continued in 2022.

"A total of 18 industrial enterprises have been registered in the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions. About 106 million manat ($62.3 million) are expected to be invested in the implementation of projects in the industrial parks, and more than 800 new jobs are planned to be opened," Asadov said.

He added that, by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 16, 2022, the "First State Program of the "Great Return" to the territories liberated from occupation" was approved. In order to implement the measures provided for by the state program, an order of the Cabinet of Ministers was signed.

The Azerbaijani Parliament is holding a meeting for the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The meeting is attended by PM Ali Asadov and members of the government.