Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget significantly increase - economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget totaled 4.8 billion manat ($2.8 billion) from January through March 2023, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the minister, this figure increased by 74.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The minister noted that, during this period, the tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector grew by 16.4 percent year-over-year and amounted to 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion).

"The significant increase in fiscal revenues strengthens the sustainability of our economy," said the minister.

In 2022, tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget totaled 15.5 billion manat or $9.2 billion (an increase of 82.2 percent year-over-year). During this period, the tax revenues in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 27.9 percent and reached 8.1 billion manat ($4.7 billion).