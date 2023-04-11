Timeframe for opening ceremony of Turkish Istanbul Financial Center announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The opening ceremony of the Istanbul Financial Center will be held in the first week of May this year, with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The construction of buildings of Ziraat Bank (40 and 46 floors), Halkbank (34 and 36 floors), as well as Vakifbank (52 floors), consisting of two towers, has already been completed.

About 700-800 employees of Ziraat Bank, Vakifbank and Halkbank have already started working in the Istanbul Financial Center.

The project of the Istanbul Financial Center was prepared in 2012 with the aim of uniting various institutions into a single center - from insurance companies to banks.