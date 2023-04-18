Türkiye reveals volume of cargo transported from Russia to its ports in 3M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. About 21.3 million tons of cargo were transported from Russia to Turkish ports from January through March 2023, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, ships under the Turkish flag delivered 1.2 million tons of cargo from Russia, while ships under the flags of other countries transported 17.1 million tons.

During this time, ships under the flag of the country delivered 2.9 million tons of cargo to the above ports. Approximately 1.17 million tons of transit cargo, in the reporting period, were transported from the country to the Turkish ports.

Moreover, in the third month of 2023, the specified ports received 31.9 million tons of cargo.

During this period, cargo traffic to domestic ports on ships under the Turkish flag amounted to 2.3 million tons.

At the same time, cargo transportation of vessels under the flags of other countries to the ports reached 29.6 million tons.

In addition, in March of this year, around 6.15 million tons of transit cargo were transported from the ports of Türkiye.

According to the ministry, in the first three months of the current year, the mentioned ports received 91.5 million tons of cargo.

Meanwhile, cargo acceptance by vessels under the Turkish flag in the accounting period totaled 6.4 million tons, while by ships under the flags of other countries, freight to the Turkish ports amounted to 85.8 million tons.

According to the ministry, from January through March 2023, about 18.3 million tons of transit cargo were transported from the above said ports.