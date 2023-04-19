Baku hosts meeting of Joint Commission between Azerbaijan, Israel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Israel was held in Baku, Trend reports referring to the tweet of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

"In the course of the session of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel, we considered issues on the agenda of the bilateral economic cooperation: promotion of trade relations and investments; cooperation directions in the field of environmental protection; and application of innovative technologies, digital economy," said the minister.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel totaled $450.03 million from January through February 2023.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by $863.1 million (7.91 percent) from January through March 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, from $10.9 billion to $11.7 billion.