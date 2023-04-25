Access2Success-2: AccessBank announces the second round of the training program for female entrepreneurs

AccessBank, a leader in micro-financing in Azerbaijan, announces the start of the next program for improving the competitiveness of business for female entrepreneurs. This initiative of AccessBank, funded by Asian Development Bank, is aimed at support of female entrepreneurs, who manage their own micro, small and medium-sized business.

About the program: The program includes a number of theoretical and practical trainings and is developed for those who already has an experience in leading business. Covering main elements of business organization, the program is a platform for efficient communication between participants and trainers.

Participants will get: The program provides entrepreneurs both with new theoretical knowledge, and practical skills. Subsequent to the results of training program, the participants will be able to think over and create the development plan of their business. Along with this, the program participants will get special proposals from AccessBank for further development of their business.

Topics of sessions: The training program will cover such topics as strategical development of business, development and submission of reporting to state authorities, sales and marketing (including digital marketing), e-commerce, staff management, control over the business maintenance and etc.

Terms: Trainings will last during six weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. Working language of trainings is Azerbaijani.

Requirements to participants: Any woman entrepreneur, either self-employed or who manages her own micro, small and medium-sized business has an opportunity to take part in the training program. Minimal requirement – business must exist for at least six months.

Application: Request for participation can be submitted via

https://forms.office.com/r/PAueusRp6d

Deadline for application: May 3, 2023

In case of any questions, applicants can contact organizers via the e-mail: Sarvinaz.Alakbarova@accessbank.az