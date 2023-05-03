Azerbaijan, Türkiye to establish co-op in bio-medication production for animal husbandry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are expanding cooperation in the field of animal husbandry, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the tweet, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Türkiye’s Vetal Animal Health Products S.A. on the exploration of joint investment opportunities for the production of biological medications for the animal husbandry sector.

Within the framework of this agreement, it’s planned to produce biological medications and vaccines in Azerbaijan, reduce import dependency, establish a centralized laboratory, apply foreign experience, and train local specialists, the tweet said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Türkiye’s GEN [Gen Ilac ve Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.] leading pharmaceutical company signed a cooperation agreement. Within the framework of this agreement, the parties will jointly study the possibilities of manufacturing pharmaceutical products in Azerbaijan.